At least one dead in multi-car crash on Florida Turnpike near SR 50

A crash has blocked all southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike on the east side of the Colonial Drive (State Road 50) exit. This is in Orange County near the border with Lake County, or just east of Exit 272 for Winter Garden and Clermont traffic.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said at least one person was confirmed dead and four others were taken to the hospital.

Multiple fire rescue units are on scene and responding as there were reports of vehicle entrapments. Westbound lanes are also experiencing delays in this area.

We are working to get more details.