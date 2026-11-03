Ashley Moody reelected to US Senate, defeats Angie Nixon

The Brief Ashley Moody has been reelected to the U.S. Senate, defeating Angie Nixon, the AP projects. Moody was appointed in Jan. 2025 to the U.S. Senate after Sen. Marco Rubio left to serve as Secretary of State in President Trump's Administration. She will serve the remaining two years of Rubio's term.



Ashley Moody was reelected to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday night in Florida, defeating Democratic challenger, Angie Nixon.

Who is Ashley Moody?

The backstory:

Moody, who previously served as Florida's Attorney General, was appointed to the U.S. Senate in January 2025 by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

She filled former Sen. Marco Rubio's seat after he left the position to serve as Secretary of State in President Trump's Administration. A special election was then required to fill the remainder of Rubio's term, which he won in 2022.

Dig deeper:

Moody is a fifth-generation Floridian. She was born and raised in Plant City, Florida, according to her online bio. She studied accounting at the University of Florida, earning her bachelor's and master's degrees. She also earned her law degree from the University of Florida.

She received her Master of Laws in International Law from Stetson University College of Law, her online bio stated. She then worked at a law firm before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office.

She served as Florida's attorney general from 2019 to 2025.

What they're saying:

Ashley Moody's seat will be on 2028 ballot

What's next:

Moody will serve the final two years of Rubio's original term, which ends in 2029. That means her U.S. Senate seat will be on the ballot during the 2028 election.