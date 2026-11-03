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Florida live midterm election results: 11th Congressional District

By
FOX 35 Orlando
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 6:00 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 6:00 PM EST

The Brief

    • The Florida midterm election is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
    • Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
    • Congressman Daniel Webster announced his retirement, leaving his seat open. 
    • The race for Florida's 9th Congressional District is between James Pericola and Joe Strada.

Congressman Daniel Webster announced his retirement in April 2026, leaving the future of Florida's 11th Congressional District seat up for grabs. Both James Pericola and Joe Strada are competing in the midterm election to fill Webster's seat.

When are election results released?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.

Live election results: Florida's 11th Congressional District

Live election results: Florida map

Live election results: County by County

The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.

2026 Elections