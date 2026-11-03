Florida live midterm election results: 11th Congressional District
Congressman Daniel Webster announced his retirement in April 2026, leaving the future of Florida's 11th Congressional District seat up for grabs. Both James Pericola and Joe Strada are competing in the midterm election to fill Webster's seat.
When are election results released?
Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
Live election results: Florida's 11th Congressional District
Live election results: Florida map
Live election results: County by County
The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.