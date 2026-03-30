Artemis II bingo: Download your scorecard

The Brief The Artemis II mission intends to send four astronauts to the moon and back – a 10-day mission to test the technologies and capabilities of deep space flights, as well as the impacts of deep space on humans. NASA has created a scorecard, where people can monitor some of the biggest moments of the mission. Options include spotting the mission patch, the zero gravity indicator, a view of the moon, or the launch control room. NASA is targeting April 1 at 6:24 p.m. for the launch of Artemis II.



Looking for a fun way to follow the Artemis II mission from launch to splashdown? How about through a game of bingo?

NASA has released its own "Artemis II scorecard," highlighting 25 moments for people to spot during the mission – from countdown to splashdown.

A few of the options include:

Launch!

NASA logos on SLS rocket or Orion spacecraft

Flight control team

Crew in their spacesuits

Space food

Zero gravity indicator

When is the Artemis II launch?

Right now, NASA is targeting April 1 at 6:24 p.m. for Artemis II's launch from Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center.

NASA's coverage will begin at 7:45 a.m. Stay with FOX 35 News for live coverage all day from the Space Coast as the countdown begins.

Artemis II bingo: Download the scorecard

You can view, download, and print NASA's scorecard below.

Artemis II astronauts

There are three NASA astronauts and one Canadian Space Agency astronaut that are part of the Artemis II flight mission:

Commander Reid Wiseman

Pilot Victor Glover

Mission specialist Christina Koch

Mission specialist Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency).

The crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission (left to right): NASA astronauts Christina Hammock Koch, Reid Wiseman (seated), Victor Glover, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. (Credit: NASA)

Artemis II backup launch dates

Potential April launch dates for Artemis II

If the April 1 launch gets scrubbed or delayed for any reason, NASA has identified six other launch opportunities:

April 1: Launch window opens at 6:24 p.m.

April 2: Launch window opens at 7:22 p.m.

April 3: Launch window opens at 8 p.m.

April 4: Launch window opens at 8:35 p.m.

April 5: Launch window opens at 9:40 p.m.

April 6: Launch window opens at 10:36 p.m.

April 30: Launch window opens at 6:06 p.m.

Artemis II: All about the mission

Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to the moon in more than 50 years. The mission is expected to not only test the technological capabilities to send the Orion spacecraft to deep space and back, but also how deep space impacts humans.

Artemis II is the second test flight in a series of more advanced space flights with the ultimate goal of landing humans back on the moon's southern region – and eventually building a "moon base."

The mission will take 10 days.