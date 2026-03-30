Artemis II bingo: Download your scorecard
Looking for a fun way to follow the Artemis II mission from launch to splashdown? How about through a game of bingo?
NASA has released its own "Artemis II scorecard," highlighting 25 moments for people to spot during the mission – from countdown to splashdown.
A few of the options include:
- Launch!
- NASA logos on SLS rocket or Orion spacecraft
- Flight control team
- Crew in their spacesuits
- Space food
- Zero gravity indicator
When is the Artemis II launch?
Right now, NASA is targeting April 1 at 6:24 p.m. for Artemis II's launch from Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center.
NASA's coverage will begin at 7:45 a.m. Stay with FOX 35 News for live coverage all day from the Space Coast as the countdown begins.
Artemis II bingo: Download the scorecard
You can view, download, and print NASA's scorecard below.
Artemis II astronauts
There are three NASA astronauts and one Canadian Space Agency astronaut that are part of the Artemis II flight mission:
- Commander Reid Wiseman
- Pilot Victor Glover
- Mission specialist Christina Koch
- Mission specialist Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency).
The crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission (left to right): NASA astronauts Christina Hammock Koch, Reid Wiseman (seated), Victor Glover, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. (Credit: NASA)
Artemis II backup launch dates
Potential April launch dates for Artemis II
If the April 1 launch gets scrubbed or delayed for any reason, NASA has identified six other launch opportunities:
- April 1: Launch window opens at 6:24 p.m.
- April 2: Launch window opens at 7:22 p.m.
- April 3: Launch window opens at 8 p.m.
- April 4: Launch window opens at 8:35 p.m.
- April 5: Launch window opens at 9:40 p.m.
- April 6: Launch window opens at 10:36 p.m.
- April 30: Launch window opens at 6:06 p.m.
Artemis II: All about the mission
Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to the moon in more than 50 years. The mission is expected to not only test the technological capabilities to send the Orion spacecraft to deep space and back, but also how deep space impacts humans.
Artemis II is the second test flight in a series of more advanced space flights with the ultimate goal of landing humans back on the moon's southern region – and eventually building a "moon base."
The mission will take 10 days.
The Source: NASA posted the Artemis II scorecard on X on Monday. Additional information from NASA web pages, press conferences, and fact sheets, as well as content on the Artemis II-specific web pages.