Another stormy day on tap for Father's Day and Juneteenth: When rain moves in

Another stormy day is on tap for Father’s Day and Juneteenth. The temperatures ease up a bit, returning to the mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, however, it will feel like the upper 90s to 100 degrees again.

Thunderstorm chances for Sunday start early in the afternoon and stay until the early evening.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 73 degrees



Main weather concerns: A weak front will continue to move across the Florida Peninsula. Increased moisture ahead of the front along with the sea breeze will aid in numerous showers and storms this afternoon. These storms will not be as intense as yesterday, but some will still be on the stronger side.

Hour by hour forecast

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Park goers make sure to drink plenty of water today. Sunday will be another muggy day. Temperatures will start off warm, reaching 88 by 12 pm. Shower chances increase in the afternoon hours, so be sure to pack a poncho. Stay safe in this heat, make sure to take breaks and wear light colored/loose fitting clothing!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Head to the beaches early this Sunday. Partly cloudy skies along the Atlantic coastline until noon, then clouds will creep in as afternoon rain chances increase. The surf will be around 2 ft and there will be a moderate risk for rip currents. Make sure to apply plenty of sunscreen as the UV index will be at extreme levels.



LOOKING AHEAD: To start the week temperatures, go back to normal, the low 90s. To track the heat, make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team app!