Altman draws Republican challenger

article

Longtime lawmaker Thad Altman, R-Indialantic, has drawn a Republican challenger as he seeks another term in the Florida House.

Melbourne Republican Matt Nye opened a campaign account this week to run against Altman in Brevard County’s House District 52, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Altman served in the House from 2003 to 2008 and then moved to the Senate, where he served from 2008 to 2016. After facing term limits in the Senate, he was elected in House District 52 in 2016. Altman had raised $14,000 for this year’s re-election campaign as of Dec. 31, a finance report shows.