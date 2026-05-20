Alan Manning Chambers: Judge finds probable cause to charge for solicitation of teen boy

The Brief Bond for Alan Chambers, 54, was set at $15,000 – $5,000 per count including solicitation of a minor. The former Exodus International president, a church that practiced "overcoming homosexuality," is accused of plotting to have sex with a teen boy he found on Snapchat. Chambers was arrested on May 19 after investigators linked him to a phone number associated with the account, deputies say.



A former Florida church leader was issued a $15,000 bond after a judge found probable cause linking the man to a sex plot with a teenager.

Alan Chambers Manning, 54, could be released on bond from the Orange County Jail, days after he was arrested in connection to a multi-month investigation into child solicitation.

Who is Alan Manning Chambers?

Alan Maning Chambers, 54, is a husband to his wife, Leslie, and father to two children. He works at a luxury menswear clothing store in Winter Park on Park Avenue. Chambers resides in Winter Park.

Prior to Chambers' May 19 arrest, he served as president of the Park Avenue District and was a board member with the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce.

Read more: Former Florida 'ex-gay' ministry president accused of contacting teen boy, 14, for sex on Snapchat

Though the Chamber of Commerce declined to comment on the allegations against Chambers, the Park Avenue District said it's parting ways with Chambers amid his pending case.

In a statement to FOX 35, Park Avenue District said,

"While this matter is unrelated to the organization or its work, we take situations involving allegations of this nature extremely seriously. At this time, Mr. Chambers is no longer associated with the organization. Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the specifics of the case."

$15K bond for three charges

On May 20, Chambers was charged with solicitation of a minor, transmission of harmful materials to minors and unlawful use of a two-way communication device after a judge found probable cause connecting Chambers to these crimes.

Chambers was issued a bond of $5,000 per charge

These charges stem from a multi-month investigation in which detectives said Chambers contacted a teen boy, 14, on Snapchat and planned to meet up and have sex with the teenager.

The "teen" involved in this situation was an undercover Orange County Sheriff's office detective. Over the course of four months – February to May – the sheriff's office said Chambers exchanged messages with "the teen" on Snapchat and Telegram in which he shared a naked photo of himself, repeatedly suggested meeting, was concerned about the age difference and wanted to "make love" with the teen.

Investigators identified Chamber's name and address through a phone number listed on the Snapchat account. An arrest affidavit said Chambers admitted to communicating with a 14-year-old boy, but didn't specify what they would do together.

Connection to Exodus International

An AT&T subpoena for the account's phone number identifies the subscriber as Alan M L Chambers Foundation and a Winter Park address is listed as the billing and user address. This address is affiliated with Exodus International. The foundation's name is listed on Chambers' Amazon biography for his publications.

Chambers served as president of Exodus International from 2001 until the church dissolved in 2013, his biography said.

His list of published works include "My Exodus: From Fear to Grace," "God's Grace and the Homosexual Next Door: Reaching the Heart of the Gay Men and Women in Your World" and "Leaving Homosexuality: A Practical Guide for Men and Women Looking for a Way Out."

In an interview with FOX News, Chambers said, "Exodus is here for people who want an alternative to homosexuality. There are thousands of people like me who have overcome this. I think there's room for more than one opinion on this subject, and giving people options isn't dangerous."

Search for more victims

What's next:

Chambers was transported to the Orange County Booking and Release Center.

Following his arrest, detectives are looking into any more possible victims who are minors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office's non-emergency line at 407-836-4357.

Parents are asked to monitor children's activities online.