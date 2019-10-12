9-year-old, who lost siblings in house fire, killed by garbage truck

article

Sheboygan police say a city garbage truck hit and killed a 9-year-old boy as he rode his bicycle.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski says the truck was making a turn when it struck Roman Martin, who was riding on a sidewalk.

He died at the scene.

"We are heartbroken by this loss to our school family," St. Paul Lutheran School Principal Wendy Kretschmar said in a press release, describing him as "a kind, smart and fun-loving boy."

The Sheboygan Press reports the garbage truck was driven by a 35-year-old man who has worked for the city of Sheboygan for about two years. A 55-year-old man who has been employed by the city for more than 20 years was collecting trash from the back of the vehicle.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for Roman's funeral.

"He had a big heart and cared a lot about those close to him," the GoFundMe page reads. "He enjoyed playing his video games, hanging out with his friends and just being your typical 9 year old boy. We will miss your great hugs Romie."

According to WDJT, Roman's siblings, 10-year-old Ben and 11-year-old Natalie, were killed in a house fire three years ago.