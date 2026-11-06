8 injured in Orange County hit-and-run crash near UCF, including 3 pedestrians: FHP

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The Brief Three high school-age students were suspected of being struck by a vehicle; one was transported as a trauma alert. Eight patients were reported, with seven transported to hospitals and one refusing treatment. Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.



Three high school-age students were among four pedestrians injured in a crash involving three vehicles Friday evening in Orange County, according to authorities.

1 pedestrian critically injured

What we know:

Orange County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene after reports that the pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of University Blvd. and Technology Ave., less than a mile west of the University of Central Florida.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, preliminary information shows an unidentified vehicle collided with two other vehicles, a 2020 Honda Civic and a 2025 Honda Civic, as well as four pedestrians.

All four pedestrians were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. One suffered serious injuries, while the other three sustained minor injuries, troopers said.

One of the students was transported as a trauma alert. The two other students were also taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews transported four additional patients from the scene, while one person refused treatment, bringing the total number of patients reported in the incident to eight.

What we don't know:

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene after the crash, according to FHP. Authorities have not yet released details about the hit-and-run suspect's vehicle.

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation, which remains an active criminal investigation. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.