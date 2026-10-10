Missing 6-year-old boy dies after being located in Orange County pond, deputies say
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a six-year-old boy was found dead on Saturday, deputies said.
Deputies initially responded to a pond in the area of 12700 block of Research Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on reports of a missing child.
Upon searching, deputies later found a child submerged in the body of water.
The six-year-old boy was pronounced dead on scene, according to officials.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article wa provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.