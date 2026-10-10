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Missing 6-year-old boy dies after being located in Orange County pond, deputies say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orange County News
Published October 10, 2026 11:11 PM EDT
Published October 10, 2026 11:11 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A six-year-old boy was found dead in the area of the 12700 block of Research Parkway.
    • The investigation remains ongoing.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a six-year-old boy was found dead on Saturday, deputies said.

Deputies initially responded to a pond in the area of 12700 block of Research Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on reports of a missing child.

Upon searching, deputies later found a child submerged in the body of water.

The six-year-old boy was pronounced dead on scene, according to officials.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

The Source: Information in this article wa provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

Orange County News