5-year-old Florida girl fatally shot during argument over $180, suspect sought

A 5-year-old Florida girl has died after being shot in the head by a bullet fired during a gun battle over money, sheriff’s officials said.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams confirmed 5-year-old Kearria Addison's death in a Tuesday morning news conference. She and her family were inside their car when the fight broke in the Jacksonville neighborhood on Monday afternoon. He said her 4-year-old sibling was injured by debris.

“We lost a child’s life over $180,” Williams said. “We have a family grieving because of $180.”

The sheriff said investigators have identified Jonathan David Hall, 31, and Tom Everett Jr. as suspects. The sheriff’s office issued arrest warrants for both.

Everett was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder.

In a news conference, Williams said Hall is facing aggravated battery charges, but those charges are expected to be upgraded after the child’s death.

Two other people are listed as persons of interest, and there whereabouts remain unknown.

“Anyone who helps these individuals, I promise you we will work hard to work a case against you and prosecute you as well,” he said.

Assistant Chief Mike Kee called the shooting a “heinous and senseless crime.”