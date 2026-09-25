4-year-old boy found unresponsive in Kissimmee pool, deputies say

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The Brief A 4-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool in Kissimmee on Thursday, according to Osceola County deputies. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital before he was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. The Sheriff's Office says the boy and his family were visiting from out of state at the time of the incident.



A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday after he was found unresponsive in a pool in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a residence on Tropical Palms Circle just after 7 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a child who was found in a pool.

Authorities said CPR was started on the boy, who was taken to a nearby hospital before he was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

The boy is listed in critical condition, deputies said.

The boy and his family were visiting from out of state at the time of the incident, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.