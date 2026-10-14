4 rescued manatees return to Florida to be released into the wild

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The Brief Four manatees return home to Florida to continue their final stages of rehabilitation. Three of those manatees are getting help at the Brevard Zoo. Conservation partnerships across Ohio and Florida are involved in helping these manatees. Once the manatees are fully recovered, they will return to Florida's waters.



Four rescued manatees have been transported from Ohio to Florida, where they will continue to be rehabilitated with the ultimate goal of releasing them back into the wild. Another six manatees were flown from Florida to Ohio to continue their rehab journeys, before eventually returning to Florida, according to the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP).

Rescue manatees brought to Florida for the last step in their rehab journey

What we know:

The rescued manatees were being treated at facilities in Ohio and then brought to Florida, where they will continue treatment and eventually be released into Florida's waters. Redrock, Rosalyn, and Erie were brought to the Brevard Zoo from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. A fourth manatee, named Hundo, was brought to the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Here is what we know about each:

Redrock: She was rescued as an orphaned calf on May 10, 2024, in the Indian River Lagoon in Titusville.

Rosalyn: She was rescued as an orphaned calf on December 2, 2024, in the Banana River.

Erie: She was rescued as an orphaned calf and suffering from cold stress on January 9, 2025 in the DeSoto Canal in Cocoa Beach.

Hundo: He was rescued from the Crystal River in Citrus County on March 11, 2025.

How do you transport a manatee across the country?

Local perspective:

It takes a lot of careful planning and coordination, officials said. The manatees were flown from Ohio to Florida in specialized containers, then transported in specialized trucks to zoos in Brevard County and Jacksonville. Each manatee was placed in a custom container, lined with a 8-inch-thick bed of foam to make the move as smooth as possible.

"Care teams used wool and space blankets to help maintain appropriate body temperatures, using laser thermometers, and regularly misted the manatees with water beneath their blankets to keep their skin moist throughout the journeys," a news release said.

A multi-step partnership between several zoos

By the numbers:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and members of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership have partnered to rehabilitate manatees, with the hope of returning them to Florida's waters.

Multiple organizations across Ohio and Florida were involved:

Columbus Zoo

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens

Seaworld Orlando

East Coast Zoological Foundation at the Brevard Zoo

Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

DHL Express

Since 1999, more than 40 manatees have been brought to Florida from the Columbus Zoo's Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Center. The Cincinnati Zoo has cared for 38 manatees and released 31, according to a news release.

Manatee swap: Six Florida manatees headed towards Ohio

What's next:

SeaWorld Orlando sent six rescued manatees – three males and three females – to Ohio on Oct. 14, 2026 to continue their rehabilitation. Celine, Poplin, and Gingham were transported to Columbus Zoo, while Tuglet, Smidge, and Zimomo were transported to the Cincinnati Zoo.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how long the manatees would receive treatment in Florida or Ohio before being released into the wild.