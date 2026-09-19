6 injured after Sanford shooting during gathering, police say

The Brief Seminole County officials responded to a scene in the area of 10th Street and Pecan Avenue on Saturday evening. Two of the victims were listed a being in critical condition, according to police.



At least six people were injured following a shooting Saturday night in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Seminole County officials responded to the scene in the area of 10th Street and Pecan Avenue for a scene with injuries around 9:54 p.m. during a gathering, according to police.

Police said at least six people sustained injuries in the shooting. It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

Two of the victims are listed in critical condition, according to police.

Officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office confirmed with FOX 35 they are assisting the Sanford Police Department with the incident.

There have not yet been any arrests made in the incident.