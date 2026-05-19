3 people hospitalized after ambulance rollover crash on I-75; cause unknown

The Brief Three people were taken to the hospital after an ambulance rollover crash on May 19. The crash involved three vehicles, including an American Ambulance, fire officials said. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.



Three people were transported to the hospital after an ambulance was involved in a rollover crash, fire officials said.

First responders arrived to find a medical transport vehicle on its side – causing the patient and two transport personnel inside the vehicle to be taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

What we know:

Three people were transported to the hospital after an ambulance rollover in Ocala. (Source: Ocala Fire Department).

The Ocala Fire Department responded to a rollover crash involving an ambulance around 5 p.m., May 19 on Interstate75, near mile marker 354.

The crash involved three vehicles, including two personal vehicles and an American Ambulance van, the fire department reported. The ambulance was on its side following the crash. A patient and two transport personnel were taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation, Ocala Fire said.

No other injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Three people were transported to the hospital after an ambulance rollover in Ocala. (Source: Ocala Fire Department).

Lanes blocked, traffic delays

As a result of the crash, the left-most lanes of this section of I-75 were closed, Ocala Fire reported. The lanes were blocked for over an hour – until 6:30 p.m. – which caused traffic delays, the fire department said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

The condition of the three people taken to the hospital is also not confirmed.