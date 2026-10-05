3 people dead in multi-vehicle crash in Osceola County, FHP says

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Three people have died after a multi-vehicle crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened early Monday along State Road 60 and Peavine Road in Kenansville.

Troopers said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

FHP investigates deadly crash

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any other details about the crash.

It's also unclear what led to the crash.

Alternate routes for drivers

State Road 60 is currently closed while crews work to clear the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.