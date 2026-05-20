24 puppies, covered in poop and pee, rescued from bug-infested car in Kissimmee parking lot: Police

The Brief The Kissimmee Police Department arrested 42-year-old Dawn Biggs and 42-year-old Dana Hutchinson after discovering 24 malnourished Chihuahua puppies trapped inside a vehicle. Officers responding to a local parking lot found the thin, hairless puppies crowded into crates inside a bug-infested car that was heavily covered in feces and urine. Both women now face felony animal cruelty charges, with Hutchinson also facing outstanding animal control citations after admitting to keeping the dogs in the vehicle for several weeks.



Twenty-four puppies were found covered in poop and pee after reportedly being inside a car in a Kissimmee parking lot for weeks.

The dogs' owners – who were arrested for animal cruelty and neglect – claimed they would check on the dogs every few hours. But, authorities found the multiple Chihuahua puppies covered in dog poop and smelling like dog pee, police said. Bugs were also seen crawling throughout the vehicle, an Osceola County charging affidavit said.

Where were the puppies found?

The Kissimmee Police Department responded to a report of puppies left unattended in a car on North John Young Parkway, around 1:20 p.m., May 18, and found 24 puppies inside.

Police identified two women involved: Dawn Biggs, 42, and Dana Hutchinson, 42. Biggs is believed to be a transient living in Kissimmee, police said.

When asked why multiple puppies were left without food or water, Biggs told officers the vehicle had been parked in the parking lot for the last few weeks, and she would check on the dogs every few hours, the affidavit said.

What was the condition of the puppies?

The dogs were dirty with poop and smelled like pee, the affidavit described. Bugs were seen crawling throughout the vehicle.

Two small dog crates were in the car, with three dogs per crate inside, police said.

The dogs were thin and were missing hair.

Open animal control citations

Hutchinson has open animal control citations, as well as multiple other citations not served to her due to not having a proper address, police said.

During her arrest, Hutchinson banged her head on the cage in the patrol vehicle. She was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Osceola County Jail. Biggs was transported to the jail without incident.