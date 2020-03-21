Expand / Collapse search

21-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County identified

Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was killed in a possible hit-and-run crash on Wednesday.

Walter R. Pringle, 21, died in the crash on March 18. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lee Road and Adanson Street around 12:36 a.m. and found Pringle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.
 