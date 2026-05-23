2-year-old girl dies after being struck by car in New Smyrna Beach: VSO

The Brief The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials. The child was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead, troopers said.



A 2-year-old girl is dead after officials with the Volusia Sheriff's Office said she was struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in New Smyrna Beach.

Officials said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on the beach near East Seventh Avenue,

Deputies said early investigation shows the child ran into a traffic lane where she was struck. The child was transported to an area hospital where she died.

It doesn't appear that speed or impairment were factors in the crash, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.