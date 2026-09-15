Sanford City Manager Norton Bonaparte retiring in October

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The Brief Sanford City Manager Norton Bonaparte has announced his retirement. He will retire from the City of Sanford on Oct. 14, 2026. Assistant City Manager Craig Radzak has been named interim city manager.



Sanford City Manager Norton Bonaparte will retire in October after 15 years, the city announced on Tuesday.

Timeline:

He will officially retire on October 14, 2026.

What they're saying:

"Norton Bonaparte has been a true asset to the City of Sanford, leading the City through multiple issues including the tragedy of Trayvon Martin, the historic COVID pandemic, the revitalization of downtown Sanford, and significant hurricane recoveries. Because of his leadership, the City is well positioned to continue to move forward as a place where people want to live, work, and play," said Art Woodruff, mayor of the City of Sanford, in a statement

What's next:

Assistant City Manager Craig Radzak will serve as interim city manager starting on Oct. 15, 2026, the city said.

Big picture view:

The Sanford City Commission will meet for a special meeting on Monday, September 21, 2026, to discuss the leadership transition and next steps. That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall in the Railroad Depot Conference Room.

City services will continue without interruption, the city said in a statement.