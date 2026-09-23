10 dogs killed in Marion County fire, officials say

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The Brief A total of 10 dogs were found dead after a house fire in Marion County, officials said. Four dogs were found alive near a garage, where the fire had spread. No people or firefighters were hurt in the blaze.



A total of 10 dogs were found dead after a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Firefighters were called around 3 p.m. to a mobile home fire on NE 42nd Avenue in Citra, Florida, and found it to be completely engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to a nearby garage. Officials from several agencies responded to help put out the fire and to prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes.

Firefighters found four dogs alive near the garage. Tragically, 10 dogs were found dead, officials said.

No people or firefighters were hurt.

What we don't know:

It's not known what sparked the fire.

What's next:

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the people who live inside the home, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.