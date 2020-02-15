2 people severely burned in Orlando house fire, officials say

article

Orlando firefighters say two people were severely burned in a house fire.

It happened at a two-story home on West Washington Street on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Orlando Fire Department says the two burn victims were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts.

She also said that one of those patients is believed to have jumped from the second floor of the home.

Orlando fire officials say the fire is considered suspicious.

Officials for the Red Cross say they are helping five people, including a family of four.