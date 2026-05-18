2 injured in crash involving Lynx bus, multiple vehicles near UCF: Troopers

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The Brief A vehicle traveling westbound on University Boulevard approached the intersection at State Road 417 and ran a red light. Authorities said the driver of the third vehicle, the Lynx bus driver, and one passenger aboard the bus were not transported and remained at the scene.



A multi-vehicle crash near State Road 417 caused injuries and a partial roadblock along University Boulevard, according to investigators.

According to officials, a vehicle traveling westbound on University Boulevard approached the intersection at State Road 417 and ran a red light.

At the same time, another vehicle was exiting the southbound State Road 417 ramp and attempting to make a left turn to travel eastbound on University Boulevard.

Investigators said the westbound vehicle entered the direct path of the turning vehicle, causing a collision at the intersection. The impact then pushed the westbound vehicle into two additional vehicles that were stopped at a red light facing westbound on University Boulevard, including a Lynx bus.

Reports suggest that the driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the turning vehicle was transported to AdventHealth East Orlando.

Officials say the driver of the third vehicle, the Lynx bus driver, and one passenger aboard the bus were not transported and remained at the scene.

A partial roadblock remains in place on University Boulevard while the crash investigation continues.