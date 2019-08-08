2 girls injured when ATV collides with SUV

Two seven-year-old girls were injured when the ATV they were on crashed into an SUV, according to authorities.

The crash happened at the intersection of SW 198th Terrace and SW 109th Place in Dunellon.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said the ATV was trying to cross the road when it hit the SUV. The ATV spun out and landed on its side. The driver of the SUV did stop.

Troopers said the girls, who live right near where the crash happened, were not wearing helmets or seatbelts. Both of them were taken to the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Troopers have not said if there will be any charges in this crash yet.