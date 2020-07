article

An 11-year-boy was bitten on the foot by a shark on Thursday, a Volusia County Beach Safety official said.

According to officials, the boy was standing in waist-deep water around 5 p.m. when a shark bit him.

"His injuries are non-life-threatening and he was not transported to the hospital by ambulance," said Captain Tamra Malphurs.

This is the 3rd shark bite in Volusia County so far this year.