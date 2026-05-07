11 arrested after search warrant at St. Cloud home, police say

The Brief Eleven people were arrested after police raided a St. Cloud home. Drugs and paraphernalia were seized, according to police, with more charges possible. A home was condemned and eight dogs were removed from property.



Eleven people were arrested Thursday morning after police served a search warrant at a St. Cloud home described by authorities as a nuisance property.

Officers from the St. Cloud and Kissimmee police departments executed the warrant at a residence on West New Nolte Road following an investigation.

The backstory:

Police said the property had generated more than 40 service calls this year.

Those taken into custody face a range of charges, including drug possession, dealing in stolen property, resisting arrest without violence and providing false identification to law enforcement. Additional charges could follow as evidence is reviewed.

Authorities said they seized more than 60 items, including about 28 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Some items tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

City officials later condemned the home as uninhabitable. Osceola County Animal Services removed eight dogs from the property and is caring for them.