1 dead, 1 injured, after shooting at Orange County apartment complex

A man is charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in Orlando.

Police said that the incident happened at the Pineview Apartments on Pine Hills Road.

Two victims were reportedly dropped off at local hospitals. One of them, 28-year-old Brandon Ingram, died of his injuries. The other victim is expected to survive.

The suspect, 46-year-old Craig Shavers, is now behind bars.

