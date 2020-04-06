1 dead, 1 injured, after shooting at Orange County apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in Orlando.
Police said that the incident happened at the Pineview Apartments on Pine Hills Road.
Two victims were reportedly dropped off at local hospitals. One of them, 28-year-old Brandon Ingram, died of his injuries. The other victim is expected to survive.
The suspect, 46-year-old Craig Shavers, is now behind bars.
Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest in Central Florida.