Michelle Parker case: Dale Smith Jr. had flight booked day before he was arrested, prosecutors say

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The Brief Dale Smith Jr., the ex-fiancé of Michelle Parker and the prime suspect in her 2011 disappearance and presumed death, had booked a flight days before his arrest, according to a new court filing. Records state that Smith Jr. had bought a flight to "Columbia" on Oct. 13 that was scheduled to depart on Oct. 16 and return on Oct. 19. He was arrested on Oct. 14. A Florida judge ordered Smith Jr.'s arrest affidavit to be sealed following a request from the Orlando Police Department. Police have requested the affidavit remain sealed through Oct. 26, citing the investigation.



Less than two weeks before Dale Smith Jr. was arrested for second-degree murder connected to the 2011 disappearance and presumed death of his ex-fiancée Michelle Parker, his son went to the Orlando Police Department to ask if his dad was still a suspect in Parker's case, and Dale Smith Jr. had purchased a plane ticket, according to a new court filing.

These new details were included in a recent court filing from state prosecutors and the Orlando Police Department asking a judge to keep Dale Smith Jr.'s arrest affidavit and other court documents sealed amid its ongoing investigation.

Michelle Parker missing for nearly 15 years

The backstory:

Michelle Parker was reported missing on Nov. 17, 2011, after dropping their kids off at Dale Smith Jr.'s house, police said. She disappeared the same day that an episode of "The People's Court," which featured both Parker and Dale Smith Jr. aired across the country. Parker has not been seen or heard from since, and her body has not been found.

On Oct. 14, nearly 15 years after her disappearance, Dale Smith Jr. was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, citing new evidence and advancements in technology and digital forensics, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Prosecutors, police want records sealed longer

What they're saying:

After Dale Smith Jr.'s arrest, the Orlando Police Department requested his arrest affidavit be sealed, citing the ongoing investigation. A judge granted that request. In this new filing, prosecutors and police want to keep those records "sealed and confidential" until at least Oct. 26.

"There is a serious and imminent threat to the fair, impartial and orderly administration of justice, if the affidavit is released before several witness interviews are completed," prosecutors said in the filing. "There is the need to protect a compelling government interest in obtaining truthful testimony from witnesses without them having read the affidavit for the arrest warrant."

According to the filing, the Orlando Police Department "strategically decided to refrain from doing certain witnesses’ interviews until after the Defendant was taken into custody so as not to incentivize the Defendant to flee prosecution," prosecutors wrote.

Detectives are scheduled to complete two out-of-state interviews by Sunday, Oct. 25, records state.

Court filing: Dale Smith Jr.'s son asks Orlando police if his dad is still a suspect

Timeline:

According to the court filing, on Oct. 2, Dale Smith's son went to the Orlando Police Department to ask about the status of the investigation into Michelle Parker's disappearance and death, and whether his dad was still considered to be a suspect.

Rajan Joshi, Dale Smith Jr.'s attorney, told FOX 35's Marie Edinger on Tuesday that police then took Smith's son into an interrogation room and begun questioning him about his father. Police have not confirmed those claims.

Dale Smith Jr. and Parker had two children together – twins who were 3 at the time of Michelle's death, and are now 18. Parker had another child from a previous relationship.

Dale Smith Jr. had booked a flight to Colombia

According to the court filing, on Oct. 13, Dale Smith Jr. had reportedly booked a flight to "Columbia," (sic) which was scheduled to depart on Oct. 16 and return on Oct. 19. Police were concerned, according to the court filing, that the return flight could easily be canceled.

Smith Jr. was arrested the day after his scheduled flight, on Oct. 14.

Joshi told FOX 35's Marie Edinger on Tuesday that Dale Smith Jr. was planning to visit his "romantic partner" in Colombia, the South American country. He said Dale Smith Jr. has traveled to Colombia at least 18 times over the years, often over long weekends.

Smith Jr.'s attorney wants the affidavit to be released

Joshi said he wants Dale Smith Jr.'s arrest affidavit to be released. He said he had not received a copy of it and was only able to briefly review it prior to Smith Jr.'s bond hearing.

What's next:

A judge denied Smith Jr. bond and ordered him to be held in jail. His attorney previously said he planned to request an Arthur hearing, which is typically a bond hearing when someone is being held on serious charges.