Kissimmee mayor Jackie Espinosa arrested on grand theft, fraud charges, AG says

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The Brief Kissimmee mayor Jackie Espinosa was arrested Wednesday on charges of grand theft and fraud, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. Uthmeier announced the arrest in a social media post on X and said a news conference about the case will be held at 2 p.m.



Jackie Espinosa, the mayor of Kissimmee, was arrested Wednesday, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Kissimee mayor arrested

In a social media post, Uthmeier said Espinosa is facing charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

No other details about Espinosa's arrest have been released.

Uthmeier plans to hold a news conference about the arrest at 2 p.m. at the Attorney General's office in Orlando. Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Larry Keefe are expected to provide updates on the case.

Espinosa avoided impeachment

Earlier this year, a special prosecutor found probable cause to pursue impeachment proceedings against Espinosa following an investigation into possible ethics violations.

The investigation alleged that Espinosa took public money tied to a COVID-19 relief program and failed to disclose conflicts of interest when the money was distributed to businesses owned by her family.

In August, the Kissimmee City Commission voted against moving forward with articles of impeachment against the mayor.

It's unclear if Espinosa's arrest is connected to previous allegations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.