Worker rescued after falling 14 feet into hopper at Winter Garden concrete facility

The Brief A man had to be rescued after he fell off a ladder and roughly 14 feet into a "hopper" at a concrete facility in Winter Garden. Fire Chief Jose Gainza said the man hurt his leg and was transported to the hospital. The technical rescue took about 45 minutes.



A worker at a concrete facility was rescued Friday afternoon after he fell 14 feet into a "hopper," according to the Winter Garden Fire Department.

The backstory:

Winter Garden Fire Chief Jose Gainza said firefighters responded to the facility Friday afternoon after an employee fell off a ladder and into the hopper, where he hurt his leg.

Timeline:

It took about 45 minutes to lift the man out of the hopper due to the height, angle, and size of the space, officials said. Once rescued, he was transported to the hospital.

What they're saying:

"He was not trapped. He fell into the hopper. So imagine if you will, a pool with no water in it. He was on the bottom of the pool. So it takes time to secure the patient to devices and tools that we used to be able to lift him out." - Chief Jose Gainza, Winter Garden Fire Department.