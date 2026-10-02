Volusia County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees to mark anniversary

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The Brief Volusia County is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its new animal intake shelter in DeLand. To mark the occasion, the shelter is temporarily waiving its adoption fees. Fees will be waived through Oct. 3, according to county officials.



Volusia County Animal Shelter in DeLand is temporarily waiving its adoption fees to mark its one-year anniversary.

Fees will be waived through Oct. 3 in an effort to encourage people to adopt pets.

First year in operation

The shelter, which serves unincorporated Volusia County as well as Oak Hill and Pierson, opened its doors on Oct. 1, 2025.

Since then, the shelter has helped more than 250 animals find new homes through adoption. It also reunited more than 250 lost pets with their owners, officials said.

According to officials, more than 130 animals were also sheltered as part of investigators or when animal services assisted with relocating animals because of an owner's death, incarceration or hospitalization.

What they're saying:

"The first year has shown just how important this shelter is to both the animals we serve and our community," Volusia County Animal Services Director Angela Miedema said in a statement. "Our team has cared for animals in critical condition, supported cruelty investigations, safely housed dangerous dogs under investigation, and helped hundreds of animals find their way home or to new families."

Animal shelter location, hours

The shelter is located at 2120 E. International Speedway Boulevard.

It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those interested in adopting a pet can view which animals are currently awaiting homes online at volusia.gov/adoption.