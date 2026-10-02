Volusia County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees to mark anniversary
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Animal Shelter in DeLand is temporarily waiving its adoption fees to mark its one-year anniversary.
Fees will be waived through Oct. 3 in an effort to encourage people to adopt pets.
First year in operation
The shelter, which serves unincorporated Volusia County as well as Oak Hill and Pierson, opened its doors on Oct. 1, 2025.
Since then, the shelter has helped more than 250 animals find new homes through adoption. It also reunited more than 250 lost pets with their owners, officials said.
According to officials, more than 130 animals were also sheltered as part of investigators or when animal services assisted with relocating animals because of an owner's death, incarceration or hospitalization.
What they're saying:
"The first year has shown just how important this shelter is to both the animals we serve and our community," Volusia County Animal Services Director Angela Miedema said in a statement. "Our team has cared for animals in critical condition, supported cruelty investigations, safely housed dangerous dogs under investigation, and helped hundreds of animals find their way home or to new families."
Animal shelter location, hours
The shelter is located at 2120 E. International Speedway Boulevard.
It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those interested in adopting a pet can view which animals are currently awaiting homes online at volusia.gov/adoption.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by Volusia County.