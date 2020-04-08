USNS Mercy hospital ship crewmember tests positive for COVID-19

article

One medical treatment facility crewmember aboard the USNS Mercy hospital ship has tested positive for COVID-19, Public Affairs Officer Lt. Joseph Pfaff confirmed Wednesday.

The crewmember is currently in isolation aboard the ship and will be transferred soon to an off-ship isolation facility where they will self-monitor for symptoms, Pfaff said.

Pfaff says this will not affect the ability for Mercy to receive patients. He says the ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board.

It was not immediately known how the crewmember contracted the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updated information.

