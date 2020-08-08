Trump to sign coronavirus relief executive orders Saturday to help unemployed Americans, renters

President Trump will sign executives orders Saturday aimed at delivering relief to Americans struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News has learned.

Trump is expected to announce the presidential action during a 3:30 p.m news conference at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, N.J., before heading to the Hamptons for fundraising events.

Trump blamed Democrats Friday for the coronavirus deal stalemate in Congress and said he'd take matters into his own hands. Earlier this week, he previewed executive orders that would extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits, suspend payroll taxes until the end of the year, extend a moratorium on evictions and help with student loan payments.

“The president is taking action to provide relief to unemployed Americans, among other actions to provide relief," a senior administration official told Fox News Sunday.

Acting unilaterally has its limits and could prompt legal challenges. Trump's orders are narrower in scope than the trillions of dollars Congress is mulling for a massive stimulus to the virus-damaged economy. Congress controls new federal spending and Trump Friday already predicted sidestepping lawmakers will have consequences.

“We’ll see, yeah, probably we’ll get sued," Trump told reporters.

House Democrats already passed their $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill in May. The Senate GOP last month proposed a $1 trillion plan, though didn't bring the measure to a vote as Republicans were divided on whether more aid is even needed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have been in talks all week with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, but the two sides are far apart on a deal.

Democrats blamed the GOP for failing to understand the gravity of the crisis and for trying to "nickel and dime" struggling Americans, while the White House accused Democrats of not willing to compromise.

Trump's actions won't address some of the big issues that Congressional proposals sought to tackle, including another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, aid to schools to reopen safely, an infusion of cash to revenue-strapped state and local governments, food assistance, new lawsuit protections for businesses and money for mail-in voting for the 2020 elections.

Because of provisions in the Constitution that grant the legislative branch spending power, the White House can't just pull hundreds of billions out of the ether without Congressional approval.

But the Trump administration believes it has access to $140 billion which it can “reprogram.” That includes $80 billion in untapped money from the big coronavirus bill signed into law in March and $40 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund.

The White House believes it can divert some of this funding without congressional blessing, similar to how Trump in 2019 declared a national emergency at the border with Mexico to shift billions of dollars from the Pentagon budget to help pay for a border wall.

Pelosi and Schumer earlier this week expressed skepticism about Trump's executive powers.

"You can't move that much money," Pelosi said. "We're talking about a major investment."

The Democrats want the White House to continue negotiating with Congress on a big package.

"A better way to do this is come to an agreement that meets the needs of the American people, a much better way," Schumer said.

The need for relief is pressing as millions of Americans lost out on the $600-per-week federal unemployment benefit that expired at the end of July. A partial moratorium on evictions on properties with government-backed mortgages also expired at the end of last month.

There are some 110 million Americans living in rental households; up to 23 million renters – or 20 percent – are at risk of eviction by Sept. 30, according to an analysis by the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project.

With the supplemental $600 in unemployment benefits now officially lapsed, about 24 million Americans say they have little to no chance of being able to pay next month's rent, according to a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Rent and mortgage payments are typically the largest monthly expense for Americans: One in four tenant families pays more than half of its income for rent, a rate that’s even higher in cities like San Francisco and New York, according to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies.

Fox News' Mark Meredith, John Roberts, Jon Decker, Chad Pergram and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.