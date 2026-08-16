Troopers seek assistance tracking driver following hit-and-run in Orange County, officials say

The Brief The crash happened on Colonial Drive early Sunday morning, officials said. Troopers said the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.



Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are seeking the public's assistance in tracking a driver in connection to a hit-and-run in Orange County early Sunday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened just after 6:15 a.m. on Colonial Drive where officials said a vehicle struck a 25-year-old woman who was standing outside her vehicle on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes, according to troopers.

The vehicle fled the scene after the Collison, according to officials.

Troopers said the woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A witness described the fleeing vehicle as what looked to be an SUV.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.