Missing Florida teen's pickup truck found in Georgia, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Florida teen whose vehicle was found unoccupied in Georgia.
Florida teen's truck found in Atlanta
What we know:
According to deputies, Levi Conner, 16, of St. Cloud, left Osceola County sometime before Oct. 23.
Officials said Levi was traveling in a gray 2019 F-150, which was found Friday evening by police near Lakewood Avenue and Lakewood Raceway in Atlanta.
Missing teen: Description, details
Levi is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies said he was last seen wearing a black skullcap, blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Levi is believed to be endangered, deputies said.
Levi Conner, 16, of St. Cloud, has been reported missing. (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)
What you can do:
Deputies are asking anyone with information that could help them locate Levi to contact the sheriff's office at 407-348-2222 or call 911.
The Source: The story was written based on information released by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.