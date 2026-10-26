Expand / Collapse search

Missing Florida teen's pickup truck found in Georgia, officials say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Osceola County News
Published October 26, 2026 11:20 AM EDT
Published October 26, 2026 11:20 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old missing from St. Cloud.
    • Levi Conner's pickup truck was found unoccupied in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, according to officials.
    • Officials are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 407-348-2222.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Florida teen whose vehicle was found unoccupied in Georgia.

Florida teen's truck found in Atlanta

What we know:

According to deputies, Levi Conner, 16, of St. Cloud, left Osceola County sometime before Oct. 23.

Officials said Levi was traveling in a gray 2019 F-150, which was found Friday evening by police near Lakewood Avenue and Lakewood Raceway in Atlanta.

Missing teen: Description, details 

Levi is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a black skullcap, blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Levi is believed to be endangered, deputies said.

Levi Conner, 16, of St. Cloud, has been reported missing. (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Deputies are asking anyone with information that could help them locate Levi to contact the sheriff's office at 407-348-2222 or call 911.

The Source: The story was written based on information released by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. 

Osceola County News