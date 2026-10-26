Missing Florida teen's pickup truck found in Georgia, officials say

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The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old missing from St. Cloud. Levi Conner's pickup truck was found unoccupied in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, according to officials. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 407-348-2222.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Florida teen whose vehicle was found unoccupied in Georgia.

Florida teen's truck found in Atlanta

What we know:

According to deputies, Levi Conner, 16, of St. Cloud, left Osceola County sometime before Oct. 23.

Officials said Levi was traveling in a gray 2019 F-150, which was found Friday evening by police near Lakewood Avenue and Lakewood Raceway in Atlanta.

Missing teen: Description, details

Levi is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a black skullcap, blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Levi is believed to be endangered, deputies said.

Levi Conner, 16, of St. Cloud, has been reported missing. (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Deputies are asking anyone with information that could help them locate Levi to contact the sheriff's office at 407-348-2222 or call 911.