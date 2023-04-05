SpaceX targeting Friday afternoon for next Florida launch A Falcon 9 rocket will send the Intelsat IS-40e mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX is targeting Friday, April 7 for its next launch Florida launch.

A Falcon 9 rocket will send the Intelsat IS-40e mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The 119-minute launch window opens at 12:30 a.m. ET. If needed, a backup opportunity is available on Saturday, April 8 with a 119-minute window opening at 12:29 a.m. ET (04:29 UTC).

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Intelsat 40e (IS-40e)

Artist rendering of Intelsat 40e (IS-40e) in space.

Intelsat 40e (IS-40e) will provide focused coverage over North America for our commercial aviation, mobility, and networks customers, and will monitor and track air pollution across North America with NASA's hosted payload TEMPO.