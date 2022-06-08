Search underway for Florida inmate who cut off ankle monitor, left work release program: deputies

article

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who they say disappeared from a work release program after cutting off his electronic ankle monitor.

Gregory Mountcasel, 32, reportedly walked away from the "Bridges" Work Release Program, located at 585 Camp Road in Cocoa, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Mountcasel was serving a two-year sentence for Fleeing and Eluding and Driving Without a License.

"He has multiple previous convictions for Grand Theft and Burglary and does not have a history of violence," the sheriff's office said.

Mountcasel’s last known address was in Cocoa. He is described as being a white male, approximately 6-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray in color T-shirt and jeans.

If you see him, do not approach him, but instead call 911 or the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (321) 633-7162.