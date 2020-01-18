President Trump to address American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Austin

President Trump will be addressing the American Farm Bureau Federation's Annual Convention in Austin on Sunday.

It is the third year in a row that President Trump will address the farm and ranch families of America.

“The American Farm Bureau is honored President Trump will return for a third consecutive year to speak with farmers and ranchers who work tirelessly to produce the quality food and fiber our country needs,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall.

The annual convention always takes place in January. This year will be the convention's 101st anniversary, with the official theme of "2020 Vision: Sustaining America’s Agriculture."

“We are grateful that he has made agricultural issues a priority and look forward to welcoming him to Austin at a time when there is much to talk about, from trade progress to important regulatory reforms,” said Duvall.

Trump arrives in Austin on Sunday afternoon and is expected to speak around 5:00 p.m.