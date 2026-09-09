Pilot warned Amazon cargo jet was too fast before deadly Miami-area crash, NTSB says

The Brief Investigators say one pilot repeatedly warned the cargo jet was approaching too fast and called for a go-around before the crash. The plane overran the runway, struck two vehicles and killed five people in a work van. The NTSB is investigating the crew's actions, aircraft records and other factors that may have contributed to the crash.



Federal investigators say a cockpit recording from the Amazon cargo plane that crashed in Florida near Miami International Airport shows one pilot repeatedly warned the aircraft was approaching too fast and urged a go-around moments before the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary details Wednesday as its investigation continues into Sunday's crash, which killed five people on the ground and injured five others.

Cockpit recording reveals warnings

What we know:

According to the NTSB, one of the pilots repeatedly warned that the Boeing 767 was approaching the runway at excessive speed nearly two minutes before landing. Investigators said the same pilot urged the crew to abort the landing just before touchdown, but the other pilot did not consistently respond to the warnings.

The aircraft landed long, traveled about 1,300 feet beyond the end of the runway and struck a van carrying workers from an aircraft cleaning company before hitting a compact SUV as it crossed a public road. The jet then caught fire.

Five people riding in the van were killed. Five others were injured, including two who remained in critical condition as of Tuesday. Both pilots survived.

The aircraft was a 32-year-old Boeing 767 originally built as a passenger jet before being converted into a cargo aircraft in 2015. The flight was operated by North Carolina-based cargo carrier 21 Air on behalf of Amazon.

What remains unanswered

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined what caused the aircraft to approach the runway at such a high speed or why the crew did not successfully execute a go-around.

The NTSB has not released the complete cockpit voice recorder transcript, and no findings have been made about whether pilot actions, aircraft performance, maintenance or other factors contributed to the crash.

Investigators are reviewing the aircraft's ownership history, maintenance records and operational history as part of the ongoing investigation.

Timeline:

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon as the cargo jet attempted to land at Miami International Airport.

On Wednesday, the NTSB released highlights from interviews with the pilots and portions of the cockpit voice recorder while continuing its investigation. The agency said the full transcript of the cockpit recording will be released later.

Big picture view:

The crash has renewed attention on stabilized landing procedures and the importance of executing a go-around when an approach becomes unsafe.

Former Federal Aviation Administration official Mike O'Donnell said pilots generally have multiple opportunities to recover from an unstable approach before landing.

The crash also marks the second fatal cargo jet accident in the United States in less than a year, following the October crash of a UPS cargo aircraft at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Crew had options, expert says

What they're saying:

Former FAA official Mike O'Donnell said the crew had several options available once the aircraft was identified as traveling too fast.

"You have plenty of time to slow down, plenty of time to say, let's just do a go-around at two minutes out."

According to the NTSB, one pilot repeatedly warned about the aircraft's speed and ultimately urged the crew to abort the landing, while investigators said the other pilot did not consistently respond.

The Source: This story was written based on reporting by the Associated Press.



