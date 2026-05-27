1 critically injured in road rage shooting at Florida McDonald's, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person was critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night at a McDonald's in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
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What we know:
The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. outside the restaurant at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway.
Investigators believe a road rage incident led to the shooting.
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One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. A suspect was detained in connection to the shooting.
Deputies said that there was no threat to the community.
Investigators have not released any additional details about the case.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.