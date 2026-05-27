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1 critically injured in road rage shooting at Florida McDonald's, deputies say

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Published  May 27, 2026 6:55 AM EDT
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after a shooting Tuesday night at a McDonald's in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
    • Investigators say the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the McDonald's at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway.
    • Investigators believe a road rage incident led to the shooting.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person was critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night at a McDonald's in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

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What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. outside the restaurant at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway.

Investigators believe a road rage incident led to the shooting. 

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One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. A suspect was detained in connection to the shooting.

Deputies said that there was no threat to the community.

Investigators have not released any additional details about the case.

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

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