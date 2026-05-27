1 critically injured in road rage shooting at Florida McDonald's, deputies say

The Brief One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after a shooting Tuesday night at a McDonald's in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the McDonald's at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway. Investigators believe a road rage incident led to the shooting.



One person was critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night at a McDonald's in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

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What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. outside the restaurant at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway.

Investigators believe a road rage incident led to the shooting.

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One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. A suspect was detained in connection to the shooting.

Deputies said that there was no threat to the community.

Investigators have not released any additional details about the case.