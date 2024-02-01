Person runs onto LAX tarmac
LOS ANGELES - A person somehow made their way to the tarmac at the Los Angeles International Airport.
The bizarre incident happened just outside the Tom Bradley International Terminal late Wednesday night. Airline Videos Live shared a video showing the moments when airport police stepped in to stop the person.
Officials did not specify if that means arrest or custody, but said the person has since been secured.
The incident did not impact flights going in and out of that section of the tarmac.