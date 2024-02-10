Pedestrian from Merritt Island struck and killed in collision Friday night, troopers say

A 29-year-old Merritt Island man is dead after being struck by an SUV late Friday night in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10:20 p.m., an SUV was traveling northbound on Banana River Drive approaching Central Avenue, a crash report stated. The man was lying in the direct path of the SUV in the northbound lane of Banana River Drive, troopers said. The SUV collided with the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, troopers said.

This crash remains under investigation.

