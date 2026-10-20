Young, rescued manatee to continue her rehab journey at EPCOT

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The Brief Walt Disney World welcomed a new manatee to its At The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT last week Calfuccino is a young female manatee who now joins Cider and Tanimura, in their collective journey to recovery and release back to Florida waters.



Disney welcomed a new manatee to At The Seas with Nemo & Friends at its EPCOT location last week.

Disney: Calfuccino's journey from Naples to Orlando

What we know:

Calfuccino is a young female manatee that was brought to EPCOT's At The Seas with Nemo & Friends. She joins two other manatees, Cider and Tanimura, who are also there to receive short-term care, with the goal of returning to wild waters.

Calfuccino was rescued in May 2025 around Naples, alongside her mother Venti. At the time of their rescue, Venti was injured and taking care of Calfuccino as a calf, Disney officials said.

Before arriving at EPCOT, Calfuccino received critical care at ZooTampa, where she came in at 156 pounds and now weighs in at over 545 pounds.

Guests at Disney can now see Calfuccino and the two other manatees in the EPCOT habitat.

According to Disney, the company partners with Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to continue the species release to Florida waters. They assist the animals with any sickness, injury or other issues that are limiting them. As of today, Disney has successfully rehabilitated and released 30 manatees.

How much help does Calfuccino need before being released?

What we don't know:

We don't know how long Calfuccino's rehab journey will last at EPCOT before she is released back into Florida Waters. There are also no details on what kind of injuries she sustained out in the wild before she was rescued.