Orlando Storm: 2027 season tickets now on sale

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The Brief Tickets for the Orlando Storm's second season are now on sale. The team, which is part of the United Football League, made its debut during the 2026 season. Season ticket memberships start at $50 and include several perks like access to special events.



The Orlando Storm has announced that regular season tickets for its 2027 season are now on sale.

The team made its debut in the United Football League last season.

How much are tickets?

What we know:

Ticket packages for the upcoming season start at $50.

Season ticket memberships include several perks, including access to a ticket exchange program, exclusive access to special events, priority access to UFL postseason tickets before the general public and more.

Season ticket holders will also get a special member gift.

Fans who purchase season tickets by Nov. 1 will have a chance to win a trip to St. Louis to watch the 2027 UFL Draft on Nov. 18.

Tickets can be purchased on the Orlando Storm website.

Returning to Inter & Co. Stadium

The Orlando Storm is scheduled to play five home matches during the 2027 season, according to the league.

All home matches will be played at Inter & Co. Stadium, which is also the home of Orlando City Soccer and the Orlando Pride.

What we don't know:

The full schedule has not yet been released.

What is the UFL?

The UFL consists of 8 teams, including the Orlando Storm, Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Louisville Kings, St. Louis Battlehawks and new expansion teams in Colorado and Rhode Island.

The league plans to expand to 10 teams for the 2028 season with teams in Oklahoma and Utah.

The United Football League is a professional spring football league with backing from Mike Repole and Impact Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and ESPN.