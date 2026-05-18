Orange County Public Schools bus carrying students involved in Orlando crash: What we know

The Brief First responders are currently on the scene of a crash involving an Orange County Public Schools bus and a pickup truck at the intersection of Orange Center Boulevard and John Young Parkway. The crash occurred on Monday afternoon, May 18, while the bus was actively transporting students. The total number of occupants and the conditions of the drivers and students remain unknown at this time.



First responders are currently on the scene of a school bus vs. pickup truck crash at the intersection of Orange Center Boulevard and John Young Parkway.

What we know:

The crash, which took place Monday afternoon, May 18, involved an Orange County Public Schools bus.

The school district said the bus was transporting students when the traffic crash took place.

Based on images of the scene, provided by Commissioner Mike Scott, it appears the front of both vehicles were smashed in from the crash.

18 patients; 4 transported to hospital

According to the Orlando Fire Department, the crash involved 18 people – resulting in four adults being transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The remainder 14 people were evaluated by medical crews on the scene.

No serious injuries were reported, Orlando Police said.

Where was the crash?

What's next:

The crash investigation is being handled by the Orlando Police Department.

What we don't know:

The condition of both drivers and the students is not known at this time.

FOX 35 is working to learn more about this incident. This story will be updated when more information is made available.