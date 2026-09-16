Orange County begins work on first Urban Forest Master Plan

The Brief Orange County has begun work on its first Urban Forest Master Plan, a long-term roadmap for protecting, managing and growing the county’s tree canopy. Officials say about 35% of the county was covered by tree canopy in 2024, but that canopy is not evenly distributed, with less coverage in more urban and suburban areas. Residents can weigh in on the plan through Engage Orange, with the first major in-person public meeting set for Sept. 29.



Orange County is growing, and county officials are now making a plan for how trees fit into that future.

The county has begun work on its first-ever Urban Forest Master Plan, a long-term roadmap that will guide how trees are planted, protected and cared for across Orange County over the next 20-plus years.

Local perspective:

The plan is part of the county’s OC Loves Trees initiative, which launched on Arbor Day 2026.

County officials say trees do more than make neighborhoods look better. They provide shade, help manage stormwater, improve air quality, support wildlife and can help reduce heat.

But as Central Florida continues to develop, officials say finding space for trees can become a challenge.

Preliminary county data shows about 35% of Orange County was covered by tree canopy in 2024. That canopy is not evenly distributed, with much of it concentrated in conservation and rural areas.

Orange County has begun work on its first Urban Forest Master Plan, a long-term roadmap for protecting, managing and growing the county’s tree canopy.

As development moves into more suburban and urban areas, the county wants to find ways to preserve existing trees and incorporate more trees into the places where people live, work and travel.

Brooke Perry, who works in the county’s zoning division, said balancing development with the need for trees is one of the biggest challenges.

"I think one of the biggest challenges is finding locations for trees and then kind of balancing growth and development with those trees," Perry said.

The master plan will look at conservation and preservation, while also exploring how trees can be incorporated into new development and existing communities.

County officials say public input will be a major part of the process because residents know their neighborhoods best.

What's next:

The county is asking residents to get involved through Engage Orange, where people can submit ideas, ask questions, provide feedback and sign up for project updates.

The first major in-person public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Innovation Center.

The county also plans to hold a virtual public meeting, with details to be announced through the project website.

The Urban Forest Master Plan is expected to be finalized in winter 2027 and presented to the Orange County Board of County Commissioners.

What they're saying:

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings said the county has an opportunity to protect its tree canopy while planning for future growth.

Brooke said she is excited to hear what residents want for their communities and emphasized that the plan is not just for county government.

"It’s not just my plan. It’s a plan for the residents of Orange County," Perry said.

The county says the goal is to create a shared vision for how Orange County can protect and expand its urban forest as the community continues to grow.