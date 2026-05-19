Orange County to launch 'micro-school' for baseball players amid declining enrollment

The Brief Orange County Public Schools is launching its first-ever "micro-school" at Chaney Elementary this August. The school is tailored for 3rd through 6th graders, and the program will have 48 students, splitting them into 10U and 12U baseball and softball teams. Tryouts will be held for interested students ahead of the August opening.



Orange County Public Schools is launching a brand-new educational model built entirely for young baseball and softball players.

This decision comes after declining enrollment, in which the district approved the closure of seven of its schools.

What we know:

Beginning this August, the Orange County Public Schools district is launching its very first "micro-school" – a specialized academy operating right inside an existing campus. Enrollment will focus on young baseball and softball players.

Why create a school for baseball, softball players?

As Orange County grapples with declining enrollment numbers, OCPS officials have been searching for ways to optimize space and retain families.

The solution district leaders reached is to create personalized, interest-driven pathways during the standard school day.

The district initially surveyed close to 2,700 families with children in second through fifth grades to gauge interest in a specialized sports academy. About 98 percent of respondents expressed interest in a 3rd-to-6th-grade baseball and softball program.

"We are looking to expand opportunities for students and families across Orange County, and one of those ventures is personalized pathways," said Dr. Harold Border, Chief Executive Officer of Strategy and Infrastructure for OCPS.

How the ‘micro-school' works

The micro-school will operate out of Chaney Elementary School, using four to five classrooms.



The program will have 48 students. The academy will be staffed by two traditional academic teachers and two coaches.

"Essentially, they would have a 10U and 12U softball team and a 10U and 12U baseball team," Dr. Border explained.

While students will receive the standard state-required elementary education curriculum, their athletic development will be integrated into the daily schedule across three phases.

What's next:

The district says they will be holding formal tryouts for interested students ahead of the August launch.



If the school is successful, the district will look into expanding the micro-school concept to other campuses in the future.