Olivia Newton-John through the years
Gabby Petito family alleges officers failed to protect daughter in lawsuit
It's been nearly one year since Moab City officers encountered Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie to investigate a domestic violence call. Now, the 22-year-old's family will file a lawsuit against the police department, saying law enforcement was not properly trained and did not follow the law before their daughter's death.
Smash and grab: Thieves steal $2M in jewelry from New York City store
FOX 35 News at 5Smash-and-grab robbers in New York City stole a large amount of high-end jewelry in a heist that was caught on video.The robbery happened at Rocco's Jewelry in the Bronx on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. The business estimates that they lost $2.15 million worth of merchandise in the heist. p.m.
School safety top of mind as students head back to school in Orange County
As Orange County students get ready to return to school on Wednesday, safety is top of mind for school officials and law enforcement.
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware.