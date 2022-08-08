More Slideshows

Gabby Petito family alleges officers failed to protect daughter in lawsuit
It's been nearly one year since Moab City officers encountered Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie to investigate a domestic violence call. Now, the 22-year-old's family will file a lawsuit against the police department, saying law enforcement was not properly trained and did not follow the law before their daughter's death.

Smash and grab: Thieves steal $2M in jewelry from New York City store
Smash-and-grab robbers in New York City stole a large amount of high-end jewelry in a heist that was caught on video. The robbery happened at Rocco's Jewelry in the Bronx on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. The business estimates that they lost $2.15 million worth of merchandise in the heist.