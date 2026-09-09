OCPS begins enforcing new e-bike and e-scooter restrictions

The Brief Orange County Public Schools banned e-bikes and e-scooters for elementary and middle school students following a rise in severe crashes. High school riders in Orlando must register their devices, hold a driver's license or permit, and wear helmets on campus. The Orange County Sheriff's Office plan to strictly enforce speed limits and traffic laws near school grounds.



Orlando elementary and middle school students are no longer allowed to bring e-bikes or e-scooters to school after district leaders passed a campus ban.

No ‘micromobility’ devices on campuses

What we know:

Elementary and middle school students in the Orange County Public School District can no longer bring any micromobility devices to campus.

High school students can still ride e-bikes to school, but they must register the device with their school and display an approved decal. Registration requires a driver's license or learner's permit, and students must wear helmets and keep speeds under 15 mph on school grounds.

The backstory:

District leaders took action following a year marked by dangerous crashes and reckless riding involving young students across Orlando. School board members noted concerns over middle schoolers driving up to 40 mph, popping wheelies, and carrying multiple passengers without fully developed decision-making skills.

The Orange County School Board voted unanimously to pass the new restrictions ahead of the school year as emergency room visits and severe injuries increased.

‘Going to take this very, very seriously’

Why you should care:

"We are going to be looking for kids who are driving unsafe or recklessly or speeding or not stopping at stop signs," Sheriff John Mina said. "We are going to take this very, very seriously."

What we don't know:

The district has not clarified whether banned devices brought to campus will be impounded on the spot. Officials have also not specified if non-electric pedal bikes will face any future registration requirements.