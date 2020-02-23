Missing Georgia man’s bank cards used in Florida

article

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia is searching for John Dax Dunn, 40, who was last seen at his home on Thursday, February 13 around 4:30 p.m.

Since then, investigators said his bank financial card was used twice in Florida. It was used on Feb. 14, in Midway, Fl., which is off Interstate 10, just west of Tallahassee. The card was used again on Feb. 15, in Inglis, Fl., which is off Highway 98, north of Crystal River.

Investigators have not said who made the transactions with the card.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn is a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators said he should be traveling in a 2013 white Nissan Frontier with a license tag of QFK2741.

Anyone who sees Dunn or who has information that may lead to his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Toby Nix with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502 ext. 8225, or at tnix@coweta.ga.us.

